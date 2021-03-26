NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells $131,171.04 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 737,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,601. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $610.91 million, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPTN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

