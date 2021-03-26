NestEGG Coin Achieves Market Cap of $770,072.25 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $770,072.25 and $2,812.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043896 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 127% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000066 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

