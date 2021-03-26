Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Buys $686,749.59 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UEPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 273,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

