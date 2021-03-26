NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.67

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.67 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 14858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.