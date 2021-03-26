Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $211.29 million and $10.72 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00060427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00231736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00822738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00076008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 210,820,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,819,632 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

