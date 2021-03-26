New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,603,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 502,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954,363. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

