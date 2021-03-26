New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $60.28. 182,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

