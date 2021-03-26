New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,119. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.27 and a 200 day moving average of $358.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

