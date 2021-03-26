New England Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,550 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

ABBV stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 326,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,940. The company has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.