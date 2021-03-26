New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 186.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.25. 2,964,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,377,912. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day moving average is $199.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

