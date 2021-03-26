New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.36 and a 200 day moving average of $365.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.62 and a one year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

