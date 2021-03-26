New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,425. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.55. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

