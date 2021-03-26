New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.61.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.37. 132,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,460. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -152.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

