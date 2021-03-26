New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

