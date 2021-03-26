New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.38. 1,266,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,944,215. The stock has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

