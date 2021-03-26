NewBridge Global Ventures (PINK:CANQF) Research Coverage Started at Fundamental Research

Research analysts at Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of NewBridge Global Ventures (PINK:CANQF) in a research note issued on Friday, March 19th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.78 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “CanaQuest Medical Corp. (OTCPK: CANQF) Targeting Same Mental Health Space Where GW Pharma was Acquired for U$7.2B Last Month – Initiating Coverage” and dated March 19, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

NewBridge Global Ventures Company Profile

CanaQuest Medical Corp. develops health products and pharmaceuticals that utilize hemps, cannabis, and algae oils. The company was formerly known as Algae Dynamics Corp. and changed its name to CanaQuest Medical Corp. in January 2019. CanaQuest Medical Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

