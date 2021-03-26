Newfoundland Capital Management Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 141.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,427 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA accounts for about 4.4% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE KOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.48. 9,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

