Newfoundland Capital Management Purchases 236,516 Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,516 shares during the quarter. Vasta Platform accounts for 23.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 1.66% of Vasta Platform worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000.

Shares of VSTA stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,940. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

