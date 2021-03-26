Newfoundland Capital Management Purchases 41,342 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 253.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 3.3% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 7,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,633. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

