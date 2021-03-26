Newfoundland Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,570,977 Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Aenza S.A.A. accounts for about 4.4% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned approximately 0.90% of Aenza S.A.A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 3,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

