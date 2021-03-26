Newfoundland Capital Management Sells 3,160,976 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,160,976 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados makes up 6.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of Arcos Dorados worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 299,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 30,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,975. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

