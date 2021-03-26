Newfoundland Capital Management Sells 33,798 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,798 shares during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services makes up 1.4% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

IFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

