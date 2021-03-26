Newfoundland Capital Management Sells 820,556 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Newfoundland Capital Management reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,556 shares during the period. Laureate Education accounts for approximately 24.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned approximately 0.68% of Laureate Education worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 35.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

