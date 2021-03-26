Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Update

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NWPHF stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.53. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.90.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
