Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Update

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NWPHF stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.53. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.90.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

