NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP cut its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,252,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,607 shares during the period. NexGen Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 1.90% of NexGen Energy worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 64,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,089. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

