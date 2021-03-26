Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Martin Pompadur Sells 20,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

