Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Martin Pompadur Sells 20,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
