NEXT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,903.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $37,903.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00339651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

