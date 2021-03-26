Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $1.20

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Nexus has a market cap of $84.23 million and $430,535.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,103,700 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

