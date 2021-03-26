NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 0.6%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $21.33. 1,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

