NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for approximately $124.66 or 0.00226967 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $950,124.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00059175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00245344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.75 or 0.00871665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00076239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00026279 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.