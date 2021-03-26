NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $27,028.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $2,015.51 or 0.03698269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00208730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.05 or 0.00823965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026730 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 518 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

