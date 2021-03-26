NFX Coin (NFXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $309.00

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, NFX Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One NFX Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFX Coin has a total market cap of $564,826.47 and approximately $309.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023343 BTC.

About NFX Coin

NFX Coin (NFXC) is a coin. NFX Coin’s total supply is 148,512,872 coins and its circulating supply is 118,599,911 coins. NFX Coin’s official Twitter account is @nfxservice_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NFX Coin is nfxcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NFXCoin is the driving currency of NFXTRADE, a new exchange that came to the market bringing several news with the integration of its own payment platform NFXPay, facilitating and reducing costs for its users and will soon have a card for its users to have the ease of using your cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. Currently, if a user of the platform who has a minimum of 2000 NFXCoins in their wallet will always pay only 50% of the trading fees provided by the platform, provided they choose to pay trade fees with NFXCoin. The project also plans to feature the NFXPay payment platform, a platform where all customers have access to the best services and still have facilities for the crypto market. “

NFX Coin Coin Trading

