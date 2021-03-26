NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Down 6.8%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 3,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

NGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

