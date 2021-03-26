Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.30

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.30 and traded as high as $30.84. Nidec shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 63,947 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJDCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

