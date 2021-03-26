Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.30

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.30 and traded as high as $30.84. Nidec shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 63,947 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJDCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.
Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
