NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.29. The stock had a trading volume of 153,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,340. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

