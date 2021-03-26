Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Reaches $86.41 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $86.41 million and $2.79 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,886.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,665.60 or 0.03090920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00336305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.00924687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00412969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.16 or 0.00371445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00241284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,209,310,277 coins and its circulating supply is 7,465,560,277 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

