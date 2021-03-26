Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 1,339,014.9% Higher This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 941,000.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00009086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 1,339,014.9% higher against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $694.87 million and $955.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

