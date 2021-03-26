Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Issues Earnings Results

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NKTX traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

