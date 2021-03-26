Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,619,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $209,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 743,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,673. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 399.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Progyny by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Progyny by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Progyny by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

