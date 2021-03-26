Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 305,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 559,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,090,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.