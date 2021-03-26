Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.