Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 607,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,377,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

