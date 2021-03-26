Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 388,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,381,594. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $256.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

