Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $238.78. 52,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,418. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.87 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.