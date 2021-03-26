Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 845,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,466,000 after acquiring an additional 225,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 896,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $467.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

