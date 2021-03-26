Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.85. 75,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,402. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $373.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.