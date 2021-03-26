Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of CONMED worth $39,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CONMED by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 over the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,140.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $129.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

