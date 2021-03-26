Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of RealPage worth $40,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

