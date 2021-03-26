Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Acadia Healthcare worth $38,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.40 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.