Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,803 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Rayonier worth $38,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $6,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 176,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 140,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

